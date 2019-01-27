Now witness highlights of Republic Day parade with 'RDP India 2019' app

In sync with the campaign of the central government, the has launched a 'RDP 2019', with the intent of making available the highlights of the event, not only to the spectators at Rajpath, but also to the general public all over the world.

The app was launched on Saturday on the occasion of 70th

It contains information about the parade on Rajpath, New Delhi, including the order of the March, details of the tableaux presented by different States and Ministries, children cultural performances, fly past and names of recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2019, read a statement.

"It was extremely informative to the spectators witnessing the parade and was widely appreciated. The app also had the provision for live streaming of the Parade," the statement added.

People who desire to know the theme and ideas depicted in the tableaux and also those who for some reason could not witness the parade on or watch it on television can gather all information about the event by downloading the app.

