NRC will be brought in soon, don't link it with Citizenship Bill: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister on Monday said that the Register of Citizens (NRC) will be brought in soon while also adding that it will be explained in Parliament the same way Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was.

"There is no need to connect Citizenship (Amendment) Bill with Register of Citizens (NRC). I will explain it [NRC] the same way in the Parliament as CAB. Rest assured, will be brought in soon," Shah said in the Lower House.

The today cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 with 311 voting in support and 80 against. The debate on the issue lasted for seven hours.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Through this Bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.