Odisha: Man shot dead by two bike-borne assailants

A man was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in front of his office here.

The deceased, identified as Amit Dal, was playing cards with his friends in front of his office situated near the Brajrajnagar bus stand when three rounds from a country-made pistol were fire at him around 8:10 pm on Monday.

His friends and other people at the spot tried to nab the criminals but they escaped leaving the bike and pistol behind.

Dal sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and stomach. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and from there referred to Bhubaneswar. But he died on the way.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation in the matter.

The country-made pistol and the bike used by the criminals have been taken into possession by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)