Odisha: Pradhan accuses CM of shedding crocodile tears on BJP worker's killing

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday accused Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of "shedding crocodile tears" on the murder of BJP worker in Khordha district yesterday, and appealed to people to respond to the killing by ballot and not bullet.
Speaking on the murder of BJP Khordha Mandal president Manguli Jena, Pradhan said: "We have to respond to his death not by bullet, but by ballot. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Babu is shedding crocodile tears. Incidents like this in a democracy is condemnable."
Jena was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants near the district party office, the police had said on Sunday.
Patnaik had condemned the murder and said, "I strongly condemn the heinous murder that has taken place in Khordha. I have requested the Election Commissioner to direct the police to take strict action against those involved.
