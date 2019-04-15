Odisha: Pradhan accuses CM of shedding crocodile tears on BJP worker's killing

on Monday accused Chief Minister of "shedding crocodile tears" on the murder of in district yesterday, and appealed to people to respond to the killing by ballot and not bullet.

Speaking on the murder of BJP Mandal Manguli Jena, Pradhan said: "We have to respond to his death not by bullet, but by ballot. Chief Minister is shedding crocodile tears. Incidents like this in a democracy is condemnable."

Jena was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants near the district party office, the police had said on Sunday.

had condemned the murder and said, "I strongly condemn the heinous murder that has taken place in I have requested the to direct the police to take strict action against those involved.

