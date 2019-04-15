Khaki underwear remark: NCW to write to EC against Azam Khan, says 'women are not sex objects'

The Commission for Women (NCW) will write to the for strict action against (SP) for his objectionable remark against BJP's candidate Jaya Prada, its said on Monday.

"We are writing to the EC to take strict action against him because he has to learn a lesson now. It is high time, he has to stop this. Women are not sex objects. I think, women voters should vote against such people who are treating women in such a way," she told ANI.

Sharma said, "He is always talking dirty about women and in this election, it is the second remark he made against a The NCW has taken suo-motu cognisance and we are sending him notice."

The NCW chief's reaction came after Khan while addressing a poll rally in his parliamentary constituency Rampur, allegedly made a below-the-belt remark against

"I brought her (Jaya Prada) to You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear," Khan said on Sunday.

However, asserting that he did not name anyone, the told ANI that he would withdraw his candidature from Lok Sabha seat if proved guilty.

"I said that people took time to know the real face in reference to a man, who once said that he brought 150 rifles with him and if he saw Azam, he would have shot him dead... Now, it has been revealed that he has an RSS pant. Shorts are worn by men," Khan told ANI, referring to his remarks at the rally.

"I have been a nine-time MLA from Rampur and also held a ministerial post. I know what to say. If anyone proves that I have named anyone and insulted anyone by name then I will step back from the elections," he said.

Khan also accused the media of misinterpreting his comments.

"I am disappointed. Media does not like me; I also do not like them. They have caused damage to the country," he claimed.

had won the Rampur seat in 2004 and 2009 on SP tickets but later she was expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities in 2010. She joined BJP last month.

Eight Lok Sabha constituencies in western went to polls in the first phase on April 11. The state, which has 80 seats, will vote in all the next six stages of the Counting of votes will be held on May 23 after completion of polling on May 19.

