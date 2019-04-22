Mudslide kills 14 in Colombia

At least 14 people were killed and several others injured when a mudslide buried homes in a small community in on Sunday, the (UNGRD) said.

Local officials in the town of Rosas, in Cauca department, said efforts were underway to locate survivors, while the injured people had been taken to an area hospital for treatment, reported.

"The mass movement (of earth) sparked by rains ... affected eight homes and we are verifying others," the UNGRD said.

The disaster took place on the outskirts of town around 3:00 a.m. local time when residents were sleeping.

The Pan- linking Cauca with neighbouring Narino was cut off by the mudslide.

reported that 30 people were missing, indicating the death toll might rise.

