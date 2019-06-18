Old three-storey building collapses in Delhi

An old three-storey building in Sadar Bazar collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday.

Four fire trucks were at the spot ready to restrict the damage and curb the fire in case it spreads. The building collapsed at 6:30 am today with a few spectators waiting for it to crash down.

When the building collapsed it left nothing but a cloud of dust and rubble.

The building was inhabited by residents but was vacated upon realizing the deteriorating condition of the house and the risk of the roof caving in on them.

The condition of the three-storey residence was worsening each day given its extremely aged frame. The collapse did not result in any casualty given its pre-vacated status.

