Central Academy for State Forest Service holds convocation for 2017-19 batch

The for (CASFoS) held convocation for the batch 2017-19 of Trainees on June 18.

was invited as the Chief Guest for the event while Omkar Singh, of Forest Academy was the Guest of the Honour.

Renowned dignitaries like Dr S.C. Gairola, General of Indian Council of Forestry Research, Subhash Ashutosh, General of Forest Survey of India, Pankaj Agarwal, (Central), Regional Office, Ministry of Environment, were also present.

In addition to them, senior forest officers, heads of departments, other officers and scientists from leading organisations/institutions in and around Dehradun were also present at the convocation here.

Cabinet Minister, Madan Kaushik, while delivering the convocation speech, said: "These officers are entering the service at a time when the sector is facing multiple challenges and requires great skill and devotion to rise to the expectation of their countrymen".

All trainees who successfully completed the training were given diploma certificates. 21 trainees were given an Honours diploma certificate while 5 meritorious trainees were given special awards.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)