Electricity rates to increase by 25% in UP under BJP rule: Manish Sisodia

Taking a jibe at BJP, Deputy said that rates are likely to increase by 25 per cent in under BJP's rule.

While quoting a news report at a press conference on Tuesday, Sisodia said that Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has recommended a hike in in the state.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari who has been constantly accusing Aam Aadmi Party-led Government of failing to address power outages and water crisis in Delhi, Sisodia said, "BJP's people who protest in Delhi against fixed charges and tariffs are themselves planning to increase charges in the states where they are in power."

"Stop troubling UP people and reduce there also", he added.

Comparing in Delhi and UP, the leader said, " charges 1 rupee per unit for up to 200 units of electricity, while in UP you are charged Rs 4.90 per unit for 150 units. The price for up to 300 units is Rs 5.40 in UP while in Delhi, the rate of 400 units is Rs 2.50. In Noida, the rate is Rs 6.20. And this rate is set to increase by 25% now."

When asked about former Sheila Dikshit's protest against powers cuts and water shortage problems, he said, "Everybody knows about the condition of electricity during Sheila Dikshit's rule".

This comes after the opposition's attack on ahead of Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections in 2020.

