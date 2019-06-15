Online sleep solutions brand Durfi expands its product offering

Bengaluru based innovative online sleep solutions brand, Durfi, has announced the launch of its latest offering - Dual Dr Designed to cater to a wider range of sleeping styles - side, back or stomach - the allows consumers to choose a side as per their needs.

Durfi Dual Dr comes with a soft side and a firm side, combining the benefits of with its cloud comfort memory foam and support with its super support latex foam, in one innovative product.

If one prefers a higher level of support for neck and head while sleeping, they can use the firm side of the pillow. If one would rather sink into a cloud-like pillow at the end of a long day, the soft side is perfect for them. For restless sleepers, they can switch the pillow around multiple times in the night.

The Dual Comfort Dr Pillow is crafted with premium hypoallergenic, antibacterial, breathable materials with high- anti-bacterial, skin-friendly fabric. Measuring 25 x 16 x 5 inches, it is a large pillow and is heavy enough to stay in place and can be used by the entire family.

With extensive research and development to ensure global quality standards, Durfi products are made at the company's two world-class manufacturing units located at Coimbatore, and The products are shipped directly to customers, across 6000 pin codes eliminating middlemen and making it affordable.

"After the tremendous success of our maiden product, the Cotton Candy memory foam mattress, we are glad to add the pillow to our offering with the launch of Durfi Dual Comfort Dr Pillow. The pillow truly brings customized comfort to customers' homes and is specifically designed to cater to every type of sleeping styles while providing superior comfort and support. We are positive that it will be a game changer in the sleep solutions market", said Balasubramanyam SV, General Manager, Durfi Retail Pvt Ltd.

Starting at a price range of Rs 1999 onwards, the Durfi Dual Comfort Dr Pillow comes with free shipping across

