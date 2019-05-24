Internet services suspended in Kashmir after terrorist Musa killed

Hours after the killing of most wanted terrorist Zakir Musa, the local authorities have suspended across the Valley.

The move is seen as a preventive one to ensure that and posts post are not uploaded on the

Besides, schools and colleges have also been shut down for a day in the Valley.

According to the police report, Musa was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral in in the morning. He was the of linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind.

One AK-47 rifle and a rocket launcher have been recovered in the operation at Dadsara village in Tral which began on Thursday.

The operation was launched following inputs about the presence of Musa.

After the forces killed three terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit on May 18, there was tension in the area.

Terrorists on Tuesday evening hurled grenade at a (CRPF) post situated at (SBI) in Jammu and Kashmir's district. No loss of life or was reported in the incident.

