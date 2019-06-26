Ousted from Congress for praising Modi, Abdullakutty joins BJP

Former A P Abdullakutty, who was sacked from for praising Narendra Modi, joined the (BJP) on Wednesday.

The leader, Abdullakutty, joined BJP in the presence of working J P Nadda.

Pradesh Committee (KPCC) had expelled earlier this month for praising Narendra on

"The BJP's landslide victory in the recently concluded elections is the affirmation of the people's faith in Modi's vision and policies," read the that got him into trouble.

was also suspended from CPI (M) in 2009 for praising Modi, then of He had later joined Congress and was elected to the Assembly in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)