Bihar AES deaths: Families of 4 children get Rs 4 lakhs ex-gratia in Harivanshpur village

Families of four children, who died due to Acute Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Harivanshpur village, have received the ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs, which was promised by Kumar.

In total, seven deaths were reported in Harivanshpur village. So far, three families have received the money, including the family of Reena Devi, who lost two children due to AES.

Families of three more children are yet to receive the amount.

The death toll due to Acute Syndrome (AES) mounted to 132 in Bihar's district today.

and Hospital (SKMCH), which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 111 deaths while 21 deaths were reported from

Kumar had earlier announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES. He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the

AES is a that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and of heart and kidney.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)