Over half of HIV patients in Pak's Sindh province remain without treatment: WHO

Over half of 751 people diagnosed with in Pakistan's province still await medical assistance, according to a report by the Health Organisation (WHO).

As per report, out of the 751 people, 604 are children who are infected with HIV, as the country continues to grapple with the outbreak.

An international team of experts from WHO had arrived in in May-end to probe the outbreak in Ratodero town in district. The team is also supporting the local authorities who are dealing with the outbreak, Express Tribune reported.

According to report, 324 people or 47 per cent have been provided medical assistance so far, while 427 others or 53 per cent remain without treatment.

The provision of essential medicines is a huge challenge for Pakistani authorities as they have stocks to treat 240 of the 604 affected children. The medicine stocks that are being used to treat the 240 children in different hospitals will last until July 15.

The WHO-led team is in on a request by the Ministry of National Health Services, It includes experts in emergency response management, epidemiology, clinical care, and prevention and control from the global health body, as well as the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN).

In province, the HIV outbreak was first reported on April 25 and a major screening programme was initiated on April 28.

On May 8, the HIV programme was expanded and WHO had said that "majority (of cases) are among children and young people: more than half those affected are children under the age of 5."

team's main assignments "include ascertaining the source of the outbreak and controlling it; providing technical expertise, particularly in the areas of HIV testing, paediatric and family counselling, and ensuring adequate supplies of rapid and antiretroviral medicines for both adults and children, as well as single-use needles and syringes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)