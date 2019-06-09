Massive fire breaks out in eastern London

-
ALSO READ
Firefighters tackle blaze at posh Indian restaurant in London
Lloyd's raises Gulf insurance risks after ship attacks
City of London's largest grant provider elects first Indian-origin chair
London rolls out strict vehicle emission charges
Citi in talks to buy Canary Wharf office building - source
-
A massive fire broke out at a block of luxury flats in eastern London on Sunday.
Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters are currently at the scene of the incident to douse the blaze, said London Fire Brigade (LFB).
There have been no reports of any casualties or injuries yet. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
The blaze took hold from the ground to the sixth floor of the building situated in De Pass Gardens, Barking, at around 3:30 pm (local time).
Further details into the matter are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU