Pak based JeM terrorist killed in Budgam: J-K police

The terrorist who was killed in Budgam during an encounter with security forces on Friday was identified as a Pakistani national, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Police said that the nationality of the killed terrorist was ascertained after examining the incriminating materials recovered from his possession.

Zarar was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) which carried out the Pulwama terror attack in February this year.

The arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the encounter site.

