Pak blogger Muhammad Bilal Khan hacked to death

A 22-year-old social media activist and blogger was hacked to death by unidentified men here, the police said on Monday.

Muhammad Bilal Khan, having over 16,000 followers on Twitter, 48,000 on his YouTube channel and 22,000 on Facebook, was with his uncle when he received a phone call after which a man took him to the nearby forest on Sunday night, Dawn news quoted of Police (SP) Saddar Malik Naeem, as saying.

The police added that the suspect used a dagger to kill him, and some people even heard the sound of the gunfire that took place near G-9/4 area in the city.

Khan's uncle was also seriously injured in the incident and is currently admitted to (PIMS) here.

Several users have reportedly said that Khan's criticism of the and the (ISI) led to his killing.

On Sunday night, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at 11 pm at station by the deceased's father under Section 302 (premeditated murder), 304 (proof of qatl-i-amd liable to qisas), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA).

said that the incident had created fear among the people and called for strict action against the suspects who had killed his son and injured his cousin.

My son's "only fault was that he spoke about the Prophet (PBUH) and his companions," he added, saying he was proud of his son.

