Pak bothered by abrogation of Article 370 as it nurtures terrorism: PM Modi in US

Referring to the Central government's decision to revoke the provisions under Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan and said that Islamabad is perturbed because it has a habit of nurturing terrorism.

"The work done by India is bothering some people who are not able to handle their own country. They do not want peace," said PM Modi, in a veiled attack on Pakistan.

Indian Parliament had last month revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it.

"From the last 70 years, we had one challenge, which was given 'farewell' a few days ago. This pertains to Article 370," the Prime Minister said.

He said that Article 370 had kept people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh away from the development and equal rights.

"Separatist leaders and terrorism were taking advantage of this situation. Now, the people there are getting the same rights as enjoyed by the rest of the nation," Modi added.

Ever since Modi government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, Pakistan has left no stone unturned to internationalise the issue. However, to its embarrassment, Islamabad failed to garner support from the international community.

Several countries, including the USA have dubbed abrogation of article 370 as India's internal matter.

The community summit, the first of its scale, is being held at the NRG Stadium here in honour of Modi, who is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements.

