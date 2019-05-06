Modi requests voters to vote in large numbers

Modi on Monday urged voters to franchise their exercise in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha in large numbers and expected youngsters turnout to break records.

"Requesting all those voting in today's fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in large numbers. A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy and contribute to India's better future. I hope my young friends turnout in record numbers," Modi tweeted.

Voting began at 7 a.m. across the 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states, largely in the Hindi heartland, in the fifth of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise.

A total electorate of over 8.75 crore is eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase which covers the remaining 12 constituencies in Rajasthan, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, including the high-profile Amethi, and seats, five in Bihar, seven each in and Madhya Pradesh, four in and two in Jammu and Kashmir, including Anantnag, where the third and final phase of polling is being held.

In 2014, the had won 39 of these 51 seats -- all 12 in Rajasthan, 12 of 14 in Uttar Pradesh, all seven in Madhya Pradesh, three of five in Bihar, all four in and one of two in

--IANS

rak/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)