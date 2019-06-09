Pakistan airspace closure reduces Afghan exports to India, says official

The closure of Pakistan's airspace to commercial flights between and New has decreased Afghanistan's exports, including dry fruit, vegetables, fresh fruit, carpets, and handicrafts, to by 30 per cent, officials said on Saturday.

News confirmed that Afghan farmers and investors will have to face losses if the airspace remains closed during the vegetable and fruit harvesting season, after quoting Mir Zaman Popal, an at the Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI).

"Closure of Pakistan's airspace to Afghan flights is a serious matter and we know that the challenges will increase if the situation prevails," Popal was quoted as saying.

had fully closed its airspace to all commercial flights late in February after an carried out aerial airstrikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot on February 26.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Pulwama, in which about 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives on February 14.

In March, the country partially opened its airspace for all flights but not for Indian flights.

The airspace was opened to some certain flights but it is yet to be opened for Afghan flights en route to

Afghan airliners are using and routes for Kabul- flights which according to companies are expensive and time-consuming.

Last month, said its airspace on its eastern border with will remain closed until June 14.

While promised on the sidelines of the 14th summit of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation in to resolve the airspace problem, but so far, nothing has happened in this regard.

Pakistan lies in the middle of a vital aviation corridor whereby the airspace restrictions, which have been continuing since a long time, impacts hundreds of commercial flights each day, extending flight timings for passengers, as well as fuel costs for airlines.

