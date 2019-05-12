Female Afghan former journalist shot dead in Kabul

A former who worked for the was shot and killed in on Saturday, an said, in the latest brazen attack to rock Afghanistan's capital.

was well known in circles for her work presenting shows on several television networks, before she left journalism to become a to parliament.

According to Nasrat Rahimi, Mangal was gunned down in in broad daylight.

An investigation was under way, but he did not provide further details.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Mangal's death, and it was not immediately known why she had been targeted.

Crime in Kabul has grown steadily worse in recent years, adding to the many stresses for residents in a city where terrorist attacks are a frequent occurrence.

Prominent women's rights activist said Mangal had recently written on that she felt her life was threatened. The plight of women in has been pulled into focus in recent months, as many in the war-torn country worry that hard-won rights for women will be lost if the US makes a peace deal with the

Despite advances since the Taliban's ouster in 2001, women in are still frequently marginalized.

is also the world's deadliest place for journalists, who face many risks covering the conflict and who have sometimes been targeted for doing their job.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)