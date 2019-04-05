Pakistan to release 360 Indian prisoners in April

on Friday announced that it will be releasing 360 Indian prisoners upon completion of their sentences, starting Monday (April 8).

The decision comes after sent a note verbale to on Tuesday, urging it to make necessary arrangements for an immediate release and repatriation of Indian prisoners who had completed their respective prison sentences, despite which they continue languishing in Pakistani jails.

had sent the note verbale to the High Commission here, expressing "deep concern" over the long pending release and repatriation of Indian prisoners in Pakistan's custody despite completion of sentence and nationality confirmation, MEA sources said.

According to Radio Pakistan, Dr Mohammad Faisal, while addressing the weekly news briefing, said there are 537 Indian prisoners in Pakistan serving their sentences. Out of these 537, there are 483 fishermen and 54 civilians.

100 fishermen will be released on Monday, while another 100 of them will be released on April 15. This will be followed by the release of an additional 100 fishermen on April 22, Pakistan said.

Faisal further said that the last batch of 60 Indian prisoners, comprising 5 fishermen and 55 civilians, will be set free on April 29.

