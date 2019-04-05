Former Pak Minister Aijaz Jakhrani appears in Accountability Court

Former Pakistani Hussain Jakhrani appeared before the here on Friday in connection with the case.

A member of the Peoples Party (PPP), which is currently one of the parties in the opposition, Jakhrani had been previously granted a pre-arrest bail against a surety of one million rupees by the Sindh High Court, according to Dawn.

He was, however, directed to cooperate with the (NAB) in the investigations by the bench.

I will provide the required documents and information to NAB," the former said during his appearance, according to Dunya News.

The court directed NAB to complete the inquiry against the PPP member within four weeks.

Meanwhile, the NAB also conducted a raid at the residence of Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) today.

Initial reports outlined that the NAB undertook the raid to arrest Sharif's son, Hamza Shehbaz, in the assets beyond means case.

"The current government is afraid of Shehbaz and it is using NAB to advance its own goals," PML-N told Geo News while slamming the raid.

