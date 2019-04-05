Will send troops on 'suicide mission': Philippine President threatens China

Amid reports of the presence of Chinese vessels near a Philippines-administered island in the South Sea, Philippine has threatened to send his troops on a "suicide mission" if does not "lay off".

"Let us be friends, but do not touch and the rest. If you make moves there, that's a different story. I will tell my soldiers, 'Prepare for suicide mission'," quoted Duterte as saying.

The Philippine President's speech came days after the claimed that as many as 275 Chinese boats and ships had been spotted in recent months around Manila's (Pag-asa) in the

Stating that his words were advice to his friends and not a warning, Duterte said, "I will not plead or beg, but I'm just telling you that lay off the Pag-asa because I have soldiers there."

Zhao Jianhua, China's to the had earlier said that was trying to verify and quantify the number of vessels around Thitu. He further stated that the said ships might be "unarmed" fishing vessels.

is a disputed territory. Several including China, Philippines, Taiwan, and have claimed Thitu as their own.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)