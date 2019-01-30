Parrikar slams Rahul for using his visit for 'petty political games'

slammed for claiming that he had denied any involvement in the finalisation of the fighter deal, saying that he felt let down that the used the courtesy visit to him for 'petty political games'.

Parrikar, the ailing former Defence minister, asserted in a letter to Rahul that the issue was not even mentioned during the five minutes that Gandhi spent at his office yesterday.

" covering your visit to my office has caused me distress. It is reported in the that you have said quoting me that I was nowhere in the process of procuring nor did I have any information then about it," Parrikar wrote in the letter.

"The Inter Government Agreement (IGA) and the procurement of Rafale are as per the Defence Procurement Procedure. I have said this before and wish to reiterate it again in today's context too. The fighter aircraft are procured following all stated procedures keeping security as top priority," added Parrikar, who was the when the Rafale deal was finalised between and in 2016.

Rahul, who was on a private visit to Goa, met the on Tuesday. He later claimed that during his meeting, Parrikar "clearly denied" any involvement in the new Rafale fighter jet deal "orchestrated" by to "benefit"

"Friends, the ex- clearly stated that he has nothing to do with the new deal that was orchestrated by Mr to benefit Anil Ambani," Rahul told booth level party workers in Kochi.

is a "compulsive liar", Prasanna Karthik, Special OSD to the Chief Minister, tweeted on Wednesday dismissing the president's claims on the Rafale deal after visiting the ailing Parrikar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)