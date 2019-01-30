Ailing Manohar Parrikar presents Budget, says I am in full 'hosh and Josh'

With a tube in his nose, ailing on Wednesday presented the state Budget in the Assembly, asserting that he was "high on josh".

In his about six minute speech, the vowed to serve the state with sincerity, integrity, dedication until his last breath.

Parrikar, who was wearing medical paraphernalia -- a nasogastric tube, read the operative part of the budget.

He has a tube inserted through his nose into his digestive track.

Hitting out at the for questioning his "hosh", Parrikar said that not only he is fully in hosh (consciousness) but his "josh" was very high too.

"Present circumstances have prevented me from delivering detailed budget speech, but there is a josh, that is too high…. Very high and I am in hosh …. Full in hosh," Parrikar said.

Parrikar's comment came a day after, Committee (GPCC) on Tuesday said the should come back to "hosh" before speaking about josh.

Girish told ANI: "Parrikar should first have hosh (consciousness) and josh later as the people of Goa are unhappy because of his misgovernance. However, state ministers are in josh because of rising corruption in the state."

"Neither Parrikar nor BJP is in hosh," he added.

