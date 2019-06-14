NIA arrest one in ISIS Kerala,Tamil Nadu Module case.

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu: NIA raid continues, more locations brought under probe based
NIA searches continue for second day in ISIS Kerala-TN module case
3 suspected ISIS supporters held in Coimbatore; TN module
NIA arrests TN-Kerala ISIS module mastermind, recovers 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards
ISIS module case: NIA raids underway in Coimbatore
-
NIA has arrested a 38-year-old man here on Friday in connection with ISIS Kerala-Tamil Nadu module case. The accused Shiekh Hidayathullah is involved in pro-ISIS activities.
According to NIA, scrutiny of the documents from his house has revealed that he has also remained associated with proscribed terrorist organization Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).
NIA on May 30 registered case against six accused persons for propagating the ideology of ISIS/ Daish on social media with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youth into its cadre for carrying out terrorist attacks in South India especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
It was also learnt that some of the accused persons and their associates were in touch with Zahran Hashim and his associates, over social media, with the intention of furthering the objectives of ISIS in India.
On June 12, NIA had conducted searches in this case at seven locations in Coimbatore City, Tamil Nadu and incriminating material including books and documents were seized from the houses and workplaces of accused persons. Accused were questioned regarding the incriminating materials recovered during searches and the content of their social media accounts.
NIA recovered 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards and other incriminating materials including 300 air-gun pellets and posters of some proscribed organisation during its searches in Coimbatore in connection with ISIS Tamil Nadu-Kerala case.
The terror crime investigators also arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, the alleged mastermind of ISIS Tamil Nadu module who was a Facebook friend of Sri Lankan suicide bomber Zahran Hashim.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU