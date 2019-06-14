NIA arrest one in ISIS Kerala,Tamil Nadu Module case.

NIA has arrested a 38-year-old man here on Friday in connection with Kerala- module case. The accused Shiekh Hidayathullah is involved in pro- activities.

According to NIA, scrutiny of the documents from his house has revealed that he has also remained associated with proscribed terrorist organization (SIMI).

NIA on May 30 registered case against six accused persons for propagating the ideology of ISIS/ Daish on with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youth into its cadre for carrying out terrorist attacks in South especially in and

It was also learnt that some of the accused persons and their associates were in touch with and his associates, over social media, with the intention of furthering the objectives of in

On June 12, NIA had conducted searches in this case at seven locations in City, and incriminating material including books and documents were seized from the houses and workplaces of accused persons. Accused were questioned regarding the incriminating materials recovered during searches and the content of their accounts.

NIA recovered 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards and other incriminating materials including 300 air-gun pellets and posters of some proscribed organisation during its searches in in connection with ISIS Tamil Nadu- case.

The terror crime investigators also arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, the alleged mastermind of ISIS Tamil Nadu module who was a friend of Sri Lankan suicide bomber

