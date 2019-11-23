PCB invites 28 U19 cricketers for six-week training programme at NCA

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited 28 U19 cricketers for a six-week high-performance skill and training programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The training programme, which commences from November 25, is designed to enhance the fitness and cricketing skills of the players ahead of the next year's ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

The 28 players were selected by the junior selection committee, which is headed by Saleem Jaffer. Players born on or after September 1, 2000 are eligible for participation.

Players selected for the trraining camp are as follows: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Abu Huraira, Akhtar Shah, Amir Ali, Amir Khan, Ammad Butt Jr, Arish Ali Khan, Haider Ali, Haris Javed Khan, Haseeb Ullah, Jahanzeb Sultan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira Malik, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Junaid, Mubashir Khan, Muhammad Aamir Khan, Muhammad Basit, Muhammad Makki, Muhammad Shehzad, Muhammad Taha, Muhammad Waseem Jr, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, Saim Ayub and Shiraz Khan.

The players who are busy in international/domestic matches will join the camp later.

