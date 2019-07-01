Period cramps affecting women's academic performance worldwide

Menstruation, an inseparable part of a woman's existence, comes back to haunt us every month and brings the unbearable cramps with it. It is more than just an uncomfortable feeling. Period pain disrupts daily schedule, affecting even academic performance, while it lasts.

According to a recent study, period pain significantly impacts young womens' academic performance worldwide. As part of the study, researchers pointed out that women tend to 'put up with it' rather than seek treatment.

The study published in the Journal of Women's found that, regardless of geographical location or economic status, more than two thirds (71 per cent) of young women globally suffer from painful periods.

Furthermore, one in five young women (20 per cent) reported being absent from class due to period pain, while 41 per cent reported that their concentration or performance in class was negatively affected.

As part of the project, researchers examined the results of thirty-eight studies including 21,573 young women. Twenty-three of the studies were from the low, lower middle, or upper-middle-income countries, and 15 were from high-income countries.

Despite the commonly held belief that women 'grow out' of period pain, rates of dysmenorrhea (period pain) were found to be similar between students at school and university.

According to Mike Armour, lead author of the study, the research highlights the need for better education around period pain and has implications for the self-care and treatment of the disorder.

"Young women, whether they were at school or university, experienced a significant negative impact on their education as a result of their menstrual symptoms," Armour asserted.

This lowered classroom efficiency during the period is something women often feel they must put up with, meaning that both adolescent girls and young women may be significantly disadvantaged in their studies by the impact of period pain.

"This often occurs at a crucial time in their academic lives during their final schooling years when academic results can have long term consequences," Armour pointed out.

Women also reported they had to restrict social, sporting, and other school activities due to menstrual symptoms, negatively affecting outcomes.

According to Armour, the belief that period pain is a normal part of becoming a woman and the inability of many women to identify the symptoms of period pain are barriers to women seeking help.

He also suggested that improving women's education about menstruation may help women make better choices about self-care and when to seek medical treatment.

