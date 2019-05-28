Mural installed in Guwahati to break taboo around menstruation

To create awareness on menstrual and break the societal silence over the "taboo subject" of menstruation, a mural 'Bleed with dignity' was installed here on the World Menstrual Day Tuesday.

The mural is blood red in colour with small white flowers. The slogan 'Bleed with dignity' is written on one side of it.

It is the brainchild of a Guwahati-based post- graduate student who has started the #BleedwithDignity Campaign for making quality menstrual healthcare accessible to every girl.

Parijat Academy, a school, has collaborated with Bidisha and the mural, created by noted Neelim Mahanta, is installed in one of its walls.

Inaugurating the mural, said, "Many girls in still feel shy to ask for a sanitary pad. So, if pads are made available in schools through vending machines, it becomes easy for girls to access it. It also helps break the stigma around "



Malakar said it is also important to have similar vending machines installed in public places such as bus stands and railway stations.

Bidisha, 25, has been running a campaign for installation of sanitary pad vending machines in all government schools in the state.

The post-graduate student of social work said, "I find the silence surrounding the taboo subject of odd and ironic in a land like "



Referring to goddess Kamakhya, she said, "My state has a culture of worshipping menstruating goddesses, and some communities even celebrate a girl's first period. Through my campaign, I want to end this silence and make quality menstrual healthcare accessible to every girl in my state."The Menstrual Day was initiated by a German organistion in 2013 and it later spread to various parts of the world.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)