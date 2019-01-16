Khelo India Youth Games: K'taka swimmer Nataraj bags 7th gold

Srihari Nataraj emerged as the most prolific gold medallist as he added two more medals on Tuesday to reach a total of seven at

Nataraj was a comfortable winner in both 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle. He faced no challenge in winning the 50m backstroke (Boys U-21) in 26.16 seconds with Goa's (26.74) more than half a second behind him. Haryana's Vedant Seth (27.14) was third.

The won his second individual gold of the day in the 100m freestyle clocking 52.37 seconds. He again finished way ahead of D'Souza (53.15) and Maharashtra's (54.11).

Delhi's Swadesh Mondal, who started the day with four gold medals already in his bag, added a fifth by winning the 200m breaststroke in the Boys U-17 event in 2:26.91.

With SP Likith picking five medals, the duo was the most decorated gold medallists of the Games. Karnataka won a total of 21 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze, taking their total to 51 medals. While bagged 48 medals, including 19 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze, has won 18 gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze medals so far.

Yet, the distribution was such that in Under-21 and in Under-17 were the winners of the combined team championships at the Balewadi Complex pool.

In the overall tally, stayed way ahead of the pack with 64 gold, 51 silver and 62 bronze for a total of 177, while is trailing in second place with 47 gold, 31 silver and 43 bronze, summing up to 121. are third with 37 gold, 35 silver and 38 bronze (total 110).

In shooting, Punjab's Patiala-based 16-year-old hung on to a slender lead to beat a charge by national junior champion Aishwarya (Madhya Pradesh) and won the gold medal in the 50m 3-position rifle competition.

Telangana's 13-year-old and Maharashtra's won the girls under-17 and under-21 10m air pistol gold medals respectively. was unstoppable in the final shooting 241.3 points including 14 10s, despite a niggle in the back, which saw her finish third in qualification.

Harshada Nithave, who won the Asian youth bronze medal in 2015, had also finished third in qualification today but asserted her intention from the start of the under-21 final and won the gold.

In weightlifting, Maharashtra's Snehal Bhongale and Ashwini Malage gave their team two more gold medals as the competition came to an end at on Tuesday.

Bhongale grabbed the gold in 87kg, while Malage won the Over-87kg, as the host state finished the competition with a total of nine gold medals, with had five and four.

The final day's other two gold were won by and but in contrasting fashion. B. Mukesh in 109kg won a tight contest, while Punjab's Tejpal Singh Sandhu won the Over-109kg gold by a massive 20kg margin.

It brought an end to a competition that produced a massive number of records. 2019 saw a number of records being set across different categories. Fourteen records were created by girls and 12 by the boys. In the U-17s, boys won the race with 26 records against six by the girls. That brought the total number of records to 58.

Maharashtra won nine gold in lifting, while with five and with four were behind them.

In Hockey, Odisha thwarted from completing a double as they beat them 4-2 in the Boys Under-21 final of in a penalty-shootout at the Mahindra Stadium in on Tuesday. Punjab edged also in penalties for bronze.

On Monday, had beaten Punjab for the Boys Under-17 gold medal.

In a pulsating Under-21 final, Odisha and Haryana were evenly matched and put two goals each past the other in open play, but could not decide the issue, for which penalties were needed.

In Football, Punjab staged a fine recovery to down 2-1 to maintain an all-win record, even as both teams made it to the semi-finals from Pool B of the boys U-21 on Tuesday.

The semi-final will see Maharashtra meet Punjab while Karnataka take on in Boys Under 17, even as Punjab meet and clash with in Boys Under 21. In Girls Under-17, it will be Odisha v and v and in Girls Under-21 Maharashtra meet TN and take on

