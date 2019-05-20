Physical activities could reduce risk of liver-related death

The importance of physical activity can't be undermined and a new study has given more reasons to follow an active lifestyle.

The study has claimed that activities like walking and muscle strengthening were associated with significantly reduced risk of liver-related death.

is increasing, partly due to the epidemic, and currently, there are no guidelines for the optimal type of exercise for the prevention of cirrhosis-related mortality.

The study published in 'Digestive Disease Week(r) (DDW)' hope the findings will help provide specific exercise recommendations for patients at risk for and its complications.

"The benefit of exercise is not a new concept, but the impact of exercise on mortality from and from has not yet been explored on this scale," said Dr Tracey Simon, on the study, and Massachusetts General Hospital,

"Our study shows that both walking and strength training contribute to substantial reductions in risk of cirrhosis-related death, which is significant because we know very little about modifiable risk factors," added Simon.

Dr Simon and her team prospectively followed 68,449 women from the Nurses' Study and 48,748 men from the Professionals Follow-up Study, without known at baseline.

Participants provided highly accurate data on physical activity, including type and intensity, every two years from 1986 through 2012, which allowed researchers to prospectively examine the association between physical activity and cirrhosis-related death.

Researchers observed that adults in the highest quintile of weekly walking activity had 73 per cent lower risk for cirrhosis-related death than those in the lowest quintile. Further risk reduction was observed with combined walking and muscle-strengthening exercises.

"In the U.S., mortality due to is increasing dramatically, with rates expected to triple by the year 2030. In the face of this alarming trend, information on modifiable risk factors that might prevent is needed," said Dr Simon.

This was the first prospective study in a large U.S. population to include detailed and updated measurements of physical activity over such a prolonged period, which allowed researchers to more precisely estimate the relationship between physical activity and liver-related outcomes.

