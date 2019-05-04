Physical activity may improve mental action in heart failure patients: Study

Researchers suggest that physical activity improves mental action in patients, further improving quality and length of their life.

According to research presented at the Meeting of EuroHeartCare, two-thirds of patients with have cognitive problems.

patients who walked further in a six-minute test, as well as those who were younger and more highly educated, were significantly less likely to have The results suggest that fitter patients have healthier brain function.

Ercole Vellone, said: "The message for patients with heart failure is to exercise. We don't have direct evidence yet that physical activity improves cognition in heart failure patients, but we know it improves their quality and length of life. In addition, studies in older adults have shown that exercise is associated with improved cognition - we hope to show the same for heart failure patients in future studies."

The cognitive abilities that are particularly damaged in heart failure patients are memory, processing speed (time it takes to understand and react to information), and executive functions (paying attention, planning, setting goals, making decisions, starting tasks).

"These areas are important for memorising and having the correct understanding and response to the process. For example, heart failure patients with may forget to take medicines and may not comprehend that weight gain is an alarming situation that requires prompt intervention," said Vellone.

Vellone added: "There is a misconception that patients with heart failure should not exercise. That is clearly not the case. Find an activity you enjoy that you can do regularly. It could be walking, swimming, or any number of activities. There is good evidence that it will improve your and your memory, and make you feel better.

