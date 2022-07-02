Rajnath leaves for Hyderabad to attend BJP's national executive meeting

Defence Minister on Saturday left for to participate in the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting.

"Leaving New Delhi for a two-day visit to . Shall attend the inaugural function of new facilities at Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bhanur and also attend the @BJP4IndiaNational Executive meeting during the visit. Look forward to it," Singh informed in a tweet.

The meeting will be attended by national president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other senior leaders at International Convention Centre.

PM Modi will attend the meeting and is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.

In his speech and then national executive the Prime Minister is expected to give a roadmap for the party in the coming times especially when they look at Assembly elections in the big states like Gujarat.

This is the first time that a meeting is taking place with complete participation by the BJP national executive members since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last meeting which took place in November 2021 happened in a hybrid manner in which leaders were present physically as well as joined virtually.

The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners ahead of the party's mega show. The posters showcase the achievement of the central government. Every nook and cranny of the city is decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders.

Meetings of the national general secretaries and national office bearers followed by the national executive meeting will be held on July 2 and a public meeting will be held at the Parade Ground on July 3 with the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a senior BJP leader, the expansion of the party will be the key agenda of the meeting. They will also discuss areas where there is a need to induct more party workers.

There will be a photo exhibition where the senior leaders and photos from the earlier national executive meet and important events will be exhibited today at 6 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on July 2 and is likely to address the meeting.

"National executive meeting will start from 3 pm tomorrow and will continue till July 3 evening. At 6.30 pm on July 3, the Prime Minister will arrive at Parade Ground where a massive rally and public speech are organized...These three days will be influencing, wherein people will turn in favour of BJP," said NV Subhash.

Meanwhile, former MP K Visweshwar Reddy has announced that he will joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana.

Earlier on Friday, Nadda held the meeting of the party's general secretaries in Hyderabad. The BJP chief held a mega roadshow upon arrival in Hyderabad.

The BJP's initiative comes at a time when Telangana is heading for Assembly polls in 2023 and the BJP sees a huge prospect of bringing down the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government.

Earlier, the BJP had held its national executive meeting in the city in 2004 when the party promised to carve out a separate state of Telangana without delay if it came to power.

Success in the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections as well as the recent interaction of the corporators with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to be a huge turning point for the saffron party which is looking to make inroads in the Southern part of the country.

The Hyderabad city police, along with state government departments, have put elaborate security arrangements in place ahead of PM Modi's visit to Hyderabad.

