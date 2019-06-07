Planning Commission was more effective, should be brought back: Mamata

Hours after declining the NITI Aayog's invitation to attend a meeting of its to be chaired by Narendra Modi, Minister said the earlier was more effective and should be brought back.

"The same letter (informing about a meeting of the of the on June 15) was given to me earlier. was more effective than the It would have been more successful. should be brought back," Banerjee told reporters here.

"There is no opportunity to speak of a federal structure. There is no power, just show off. Planning Commission should be brought back," she said.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee wrote a letter to the stating that has no financial powers to support the state-run schemes and it is fruitless for her to attend the meeting.

On June 15, the first meeting of the will take place after Modi returned to power. The Governing Council is the apex body of the Aayog and includes all Ministers, Governors of Union Territories, several Union Ministers and senior government officials as members.

The Institution for Transforming (NITI) Aayog was formed via a resolution of the on January 1, 2015, replacing the Planning Commission which was instituted in 1950.

When asked if will work for her party, the said, "I won't speak on Prashant Kishor, it is an internal issue."

Kishor is credited with scripting electoral victories of BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mahagathbandhan in 2015 and YSRCP in recently concluded Assembly polls in

In an election that was marred by violence, BJP made deep inroads into the territory in by winning 18 seats in Lok Sabha and restricting the to only 22 seats against 34 it had won in the previous

