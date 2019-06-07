Cabinet formation CM's prerogative says Lanka Dinakaran on 5 deputy CM's in Andhra

TDP will play the role of a constructive opposition in Andhra Pradesh, the party said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI over Andhra Chief Minister's announcement to have five-deputies, said, "It is the prerogative of the He can take into cabinet whoever is eligible. We expect great service to be rendered as per the aspirations of the public. TDP will play the role of constructive opposition."

Earlier in the day, it had come to light that in a move aimed at wooing various communities, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to have five Ministers in his cabinet.

This was disclosed by YSCRP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy, who said there will be 25 ministers in the state. He said that all five deputy CMs and 50 per cent of the ministers will be from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes, minority and Kapu community.

