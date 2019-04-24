Planning Meghan Markle's baby shower took 'a lot of effort' for Serena Williams

-
ALSO READ
Meghan Markle celebrates her baby shower with friends
Meghan Markle travels to New York for a secret baby shower with friends
UK backlash at Meghan's lavish US baby shower
Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland arrives in London ahead of birth of Royal Baby
Prince Harry nicknames yet-to-arrive baby
-
Serena Williams recently opened up about the challenges she faced while planning Meghan Markle's baby shower.
E! News revealed that the athlete had to make a whole lot of effort to plan the perfect baby shower for the Duchess of Sussex.
"Planning something like that takes a lot of effort. I'm a perfectionist, so I'm like, 'Let's make it perfect," Williams was quoted by E! News as saying to Business of Fashion.
Serena went on to say that the upscale event was "a lot" to take on, especially amidst the awards season. Williams introduced the Best Picture nominees at the Academy Awards and also presented the same to the team of 'Green Book'.
Despite the pressure, Williams, however, managed to pull off a lavish gathering. The Duchess' intimate shower was held at the trendy Mark Hotel in the penthouse, which approximately costs USD 75,000 a night.
Hollywood A-listers like Amal Clooney, Gayle King, and Jessica Mulroney were some of the invitees who gathered at the hotel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
During the interview, Williams revealed that she strives to be a perfectionist in all walks of life. The Olympic gold-medalist shared that she wants everything to be of the best quality - whether it's her fashion line or her investments in women-empowering companies.
Meghan, who exchanged vows with Prince Harry last year, was spotted wearing the "boss blazer" from Serena's collection, making the clothing item a best-seller.
"It's so funny because people are like, 'Oh my God. Like wow, the quality is crazy. Listen, if we're giving our stuff to Meghan, it has to be the highest quality that we can get. So, that's what I tell our team internally: 'We have to make sure it's super high quality that, you know, is fit for a royal princess!'" Serena said.
Meghan and Harry are all set to welcome their first child in Spring this year.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU