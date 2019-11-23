Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Odisha CM sanctions Rs 100 crore for Utkal University

On the occasion of Platinium Jubilee celebrations, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that Rs 100 crore assistance has been sanctioned for the infrastructure development of Utkal University here.

"The government of Odisha has sanctioned Rs 100 crore to Utkal University for opening six Centres of Excellence. The university has already received Rs 40 crore in the current academic year. Besides, funds have also been provided for the infrastructure development of the university," Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister's announcement came after he inaugurated the five-day platinum celebration of Odisha's premier varsity here.

"Teachers and students are the principal players in an institution like this. Teaching-Learning is an ongoing and evolving process. Management, infrastructure, learning resources and even curriculum are facilitating factors. The outcome of this entire exercise is a quality human resource," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

He added: "Utkal University has a pre-eminence in the higher map of India. It has always taken the responsibility of leading the state's educational aspirations by achieving academic excellence. It has also been serving the learning needs of the state and the nation through the creation of potential young minds."

Asserting that the youth are the real potential of a nation, he said: "Their education, knowledge, creativity, innovation abilities and an undaunted spirit to conquer the world will decide the future of the nation."

Patnaik also inaugurated the Central Instrumentation Centre and Digital Library Building of the university. Moreover, he laid the foundation stone for the boundary wall project.

