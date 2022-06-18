Plea in SC seeking SIT probe on violent protests over Agnipath scheme

A petition has been moved in the seeking directions to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an inquiry into the violent protest that erupted against the "Agnipath" scheme launched by the Central Government and to investigate the damage caused to the public property including Railways.

The petition also sought directions to set up An expert committee under the Chairmanship of a retired judge to examine the Scheme "Agnipath" and its impact on security and the Army of our nation.

The petition has been moved by advocate Vishal Tiwari, who said that it would like to bring the Court's attention to the devastating condition of the country resulting from the Agnipath Scheme launched by the Centre through its Ministry of Defence.

"The consequence has been far-reaching for the citizens of this country resulting in intensified vandalism and protest leading to severe destruction of public property and goods. This Writ Petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India is in the interest of the public at large and to enforce the fundamental rights of right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution, " the petition said.

The petitioner has cited various incidents of violence that took place in different parts of the country.

"Such arbitrary and experimental scheme has created havoc in the country with no response from the Respondents, such reluctance and non-action from the concerned governments have led to widespread damage of public good and properties which have been ultimately raised through public money," the petition said.

"The Rule of Law is at stake and there has been a severe violation of the fundamental right to life of people against the mala fide and arbitrary scheme of the government resulting in such havoc. This situation requires immediate judicial intervention, " the petition said.

Henceforth the petition has urged the top court to issue various directions including appropriate directions to the States Government to Appoint a Claim Commissioner under the Guidelines of the Judgement dated 16-4-2009 passed by the .

It also sought an appropriate direction to Setup a Special Investigation Team to enquire about the Violent protest that emerged against the Proposed scheme "Agnipath" launched by the Government and to enquire about the damage caused to the public property including Railways; to submit a Status Report on the Violent protest emerged against the Proposed scheme "Agnipath" launched by the Government and directions to Setup An expert committee under the Chairmanship of Retired Supreme Court judge to examine the Scheme "Agnipath" its an impact on the security and the Army of our nation.

