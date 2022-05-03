Stalin appeals to people to contribute to humanitarian relief for Sri Lanka

-
ALSO READ
I'm racing against time to make development possible for all: TN CM Stalin
Karunanidhi's b'day to be celebrated as govt function: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
TN urges Centre to allow humanitarian aid from state to Sri Lanka
DMK hits out at the central govt over Hindi 'imposition'
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu: Report
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday appealed to people to contribute to the humanitarian relief material to be sent to the people of Sri Lanka in their economic crisis situation.
Earlier on Monday, Stalin thanked the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for accepting Tamil Nadu's request on supplementing India's humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka, an island nation gripped by a severe economic crisis.
Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a resolution seeking permission to supply rice and essential medicines as an aid to Sri Lanka. Responding to that, Jaishankar said that Tamil Nadu Government's assistance can supplement what is being provided by the government of India and informed that Sri Lanka prefers inclusive distribution.
Taking to Twitter, Stalin had written, "A personal thanks to Hon'ble @DrSJaishankar for accepting Tamil Nadu's request to help the people of Sri Lanka. I am sure that this humane gesture will be greatly welcomed by all and help to improve the warmth and cordiality between nations. Let the goodwill grow in all spheres."
Jaishankar in a letter addressed to CM Stalin had said that the mission in Colombo was consulted over Tamil Nadu's request. The Ministry in a letter stated, "MEA offers that Tamil Nadu Government's assistance can supplement what is being provided by the government of India. The Government of Sri Lanka's preference is for inclusive distribution."
On the proposal by the Tamil Nadu government to provide humanitarian assistance to the Island nation, Jaishankar had noted the state government can direct TN Chief Secretary to coordinate with the Centre for supplying the relief material.
The EAM had said, "You may wish to direct TN Chief Secretary to coordinate with Government of India for supply and distribution of humanitarian relief material to Sri Lankan Government. Relief material will be shared with the Government of Sri Lanka to be distributed appropriately in the current circumstances."
Presently, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU