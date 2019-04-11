PM-Kisan scheme for all farmers if voted to power: PM Modi in Bihar

on Wednesday promised to ensure coverage of all farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme, irrespective of their land ownership, if the BJP is voted to power again.

The PM-Kisan (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme, which was launched in February this year, provides aid of Rs. 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmers having combined land holding or ownership of up to two hectares.

"We will scrap the condition of having maximum five acres of land to avail the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojna after the formation of our government," PM Modi said at an election rally here.

also promised regular pension cover for senior citizen farmers. "Our government will also provide pension to farmers who cross 60 years age," he said.

PM Modi recited a poem by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and said that he launched his government's ambitious Aayushman Bharat Yojna after being inspired by the born

In a veiled attack on jailed chief Lalu Prasad, PM Modi said,"You have seen leaders who constructed big farmhouses, bungalows and earned benami properties after winning elections. I cared about your welfare."

Talking about the crackdown on Kashmiri separatist leaders, he said that his government will put behind the bars those "who take funds from " He also accused the of adopting a soft policy towards Kashmiri separatists.

He said: " and its allies say they will conduct talks with those (separatists) who indulge in terrorist activities, who speak the language of and who get funds from it to end terrorism."

"When Mahamilavati (Opposition) leaders come to seek the vote, ask them whether they are with our brave soldiers or with terrorists," Modi stated.

The PM said that Opposition was trying to scare people by alleging that there may no election if he again comes into power.

"Opposition leaders claim if Modi comes to power again, there will be no elections in the future. In fact, they are afraid about their existence and they fear that their shops of corruption would be shut down," Modi said.

will witness seven-phase polling for its 40 Lok Sabha seats. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

