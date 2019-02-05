PM Modi, Amit Shah have corrupted BJP: Andhra CM Naidu

Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the (BJP), under the guidance of and Amit Shah, has become a corrupt party.

Addressing the state assembly, Naidu said, "This is not the BJP of old times. This is the BJP of Modi and Shah, this is a corrupt BJP. The NDA government has cheated the farmers. We will never do that. We are working for the development of agriculture."

Taking a potshot at the central government over the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the minister said the outlay in the scheme equates to "mere peanuts" for farmers with nominal income.

The scheme entails paying Rs 6,000 per annum to farmers owning up to two hectares of land.

"Farmers in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region own land up to 6 hectares but have nominal incomes. For such persons, the outlay in the scheme is mere peanuts. We are giving Rs 2,000 per month as pension for such farmers," Naidu said.

The also claimed that Modi had earlier suggested him to not waive loans.

"But we have waived loans for farmers. We are spending almost Rs 20,000 crores for farmers. is the only state spending such high amounts for farmers," he said.

"Six out of the top 10 districts using micro-irrigation are from Andhra. We are the top state efficiently implementing micro-irrigation. We gave loans of almost Rs 9.5 crores for 26 lakh farmers. 40 lakh quintals of seeds are distributed in the state. We are setting up a mega seed park at Tangadancha village in district in association with Iowa University," Naidu said.

He further slammed the Centre for not allotting requisite funds when the Titli and Pethai cyclones hit the state.

"The central government did not allot any funds. Our went to Even then the central government has shown discrimination. For the same reason, people in Palasa of district rejected Amit Shah's tour. No people attended his public meeting," Naidu said.

"Shah said that they have given lakhs of crores of funds for Andhra Pradesh, utter lie. And you claim that you have fulfilled all the promises of reorganization act. How much you have given to Gujarat, and how much you gave to I am ready for a debate," the added.

Speaking about the tussle between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, Naidu said that the BJP is targeting its political opponents with CBI, adding that such attempts tend to fail.

"BJP's hand is Bhasmasura's hand. Amit Shah's arrogance will damage his own party," he said.

