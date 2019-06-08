PM Modi arrives in Kerala's Thrissur

Clad in a white 'mundu' paired with a half-sleeved shirt, arrived in Thrissur on Saturday.

He reached the city by helicopter after he arrived in Kochi in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

offered prayers at in Guruvayur, after which he is expected to address BJP workers for the first time in after his astounding victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

will later proceed for his visit to the Maldives, a day after which he is slated to be

The foreign engagements will be the first to be undertaken by him after coming back to power for a second term.

Modi's visit to comes at a time when is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in the state.

In the recently concluded polls, the Congress-led bagged 19 out of the 20 seats in while the BJP drew a blank.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)