'Mann ki Baat' on Dec 29: PM Modi asks people to share suggestions

He also encouraged people to use one's mother tongue saying all progress is meaningless if one's mother tongue is neglected

ANI  |  General News 

Narendra Modi
In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' address on November 24, Modi announced the launch of 'Fit India School grading system' in schools across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the people to share their inputs for his forthcoming monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on December 29.

"Share your ideas and suggestions for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 29th. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message, write on the NaMo App Open Forum or on MyGov," a tweet from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

First Published: Tue, December 17 2019. 14:11 IST

