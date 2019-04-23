Yeddyurappa's son Raghavendra casts his vote in Shimoga

-
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate from Shimoga BY Raghavendra cast his vote at a polling booth in Shikaripura, in the third phase of the polling on Tuesday.
Last year, Raghavendra, who is the son of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, defeated his rival Madhu Bangarappa of Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) by a margin of 52,148 votes in Shimoga Lok Sabha by-poll.
Earlier on Tuesday, BS Yeddyurappa visited Hucharaya Swamy temple in Shikaripura, in Shimoga district before the beginning of the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls.
In Karnataka, 14 Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls in this phase, including Chikkodi, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur. Over 2.43 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in this phase in the state.
