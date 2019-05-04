PM Modi Chowkidar only of Ambani and Choksi, failed farmers and youth: Rahul Gandhi

Launching a scathing attack on Narendra Modi, on Saturday accused him of being a 'Chowkidar' only for a while ignoring the welfare of farmers and youths.

Addressing a poll rally in Sultanpur parliamentary constituency, lambasted the and said, "The whole country has understood this now that this 56-inch-chest man or chowkidar has done chowkidari of only Ambani, and and not of farmers or youth. This chowkidar has no strength and he couldn't stand in front of Choksi and and sold off complete country".

He also said that the ongoing elections are a fight between NYAY and injustice and said, "I had asked four questions in but he couldn't answer. He gave a speech of one and half hours in the Parliament but was very comfortable while making that address."

"There have been many promises made by him one after the other but during these elections, he is not able to speak a single word about his own promises. It is because he has no strength and he is hollow," said the Gandhi scion in a strongly worded attack against the Prime Minister.'

for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi is contesting on BJP's ticket from Sultanpur constituency in has fielded former against her.

