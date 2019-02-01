PM Modi-led panel likely to appoint new CBI Director today

KK on Friday told the that high powered meeting is likely to take place today to select a new for the CBI.

The three-member committee, with the of in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and as the other members, had last met on January 24. Names of 80 IPS officers were discussed by the committee on that day, although it remained inconclusive on a successor for former

The court also set a new date to hear the petition challenging Nageshwar Rao's appointment. The two- bench, headed by Justice and comprising Justice Naveen Sinha, said the matter will be heard on February 6.

Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO Common Cause, said today that the Centre has to take permission from the high-powered committee for the appointment of an interim director, which he claimed was not done.

Bhushan also pleaded that the appointment process should be transparent.

To this, Justice Mishra said that CJI Gogoi had, in his 10-page order, stated about how the transparency was established.

Verma was removed as the on January 8 following months of conflict with and was reinstated the following day on the orders of the However, the committee voted 2:1 and removed Verma from the post on January 11 and appointed M as his interim replacement.

On January 31, Ramana had recused himself from hearing the case against the appointment of Rao as the interim CBI chief, becoming the third who has recused from hearing the case after and Justice AK Sikri.

The petitioners in the case claim that the lack of transparency in Rao's appointment allows the government to exercise "undue influence in the appointment process" especially at the stage of short-listing of candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)