PM Modi raps 'fake liberals' and 'outdated communists' for political violence in Kerela

on Friday hit out at 'outdated communists' and 'fake liberals' for their silence on the political violence in Kerela while assuring the BJP workers that their 'struggles' won't go in vain.

"I want to ask the outdated communists and fake liberals--why are you silent on political violence in What are your compulsions? I assure my fellow BJP workers that your struggles won't go in vain. Their bullying won't weaken us," PM Modi said while addressing an election rally here.

Terming as "a land of peace and harmony," said: "Insensitive Communists and have brought a culture of political violence. Several patriotic RSS and BJP workers have been attacked and killed for serving the people."

termed the Left (LDF) and the (UDF) as "same in deeds" and being different only in name.

"UDF and LDF are different only in name. In deeds, they are the same. Both have taken turns to loot the state," he said.

"LDF and UDF have dominated the of but they have miserably failed the people of the state. BJP presents an alternative that is inclusive, democratic, and compassionate," he said.

PM Modi also claimed that opposition leaders are heroes in and their speeches are used by Pakistani leaders to discredit

"Our opposition leaders are now heroes in Pakistan, where their speeches are quoted, their statements used freely by the leadership there to discredit India," he said.

Questioning the "blatant double standards" of the and the Communists on women empowerment, said: "The so-called defenders of women rights are the ones at the forefront of defending the brutal and barbaric practice of Triple Talaq."

Commenting on the Sabarimala temple issue, PM Modi said: "BJP will try its best to keep the traditions of Kerela before the Our government will also try that issues related to faith and beliefs get constitutional protection."

"Now in the garb of order, some vested interests are trying to serve their own purposes. Attacks on our tradition will not be acceptable. Lathis on innocent devotees won't be acceptable," the Prime Minister said.

"If people in our own country will be lathi-charged for following hundred-year-old traditions, then it will be wrong," the Prime Minister said.

The voting for all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerela will be held on April 23. The results will be announced on May 23.

