PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee for 'not doing enough to uplift poor'

on Saturday came down heavily on Chief Minister for demanding proof of air strike and slammed her for not doing enough to uplift the poor in the society despite being in the power for several years.

"When the Indian soldiers entered Pakistan's territory and killed the terrorist, then 'didi' (Banerjee) was among those leaders who asked for proof. If she wants to find evidence, then she must first find proof of chit fund scam," he said while addressing a meeting here.

"Mamata didi intends to apply the of to the entire country. The poor are kept poor and it is hard to carry out religious processions. This is the she is referring to?" he asked.

"TMC, Left front and the indulge in of discrimination. On the other hand, our government believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. The schemes of our governments are benefiting the poor and marginalised from all communities," he added.

also told the voters that if his government will come to power again, then the BJP will take substantial steps to weed out infiltrators from across "When will form again on May 23, we will take stronger steps against infiltration on Indian borders."

In his concluding statement, Modi alleged that Banerjee has looted the state and has not done any significant development. He said he is sure, "people are not going to cast a ballot in favour of the TMC."

"This time, the people have decided to teach a lesson to 'speedbreaker' didi for targeting people with the help of goons, robbing their money, and stopping their development."

"Speedbreaker didi has lost her sleep after the first two phases of polls in West Bengal," he added.

