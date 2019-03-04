Javadekar slams Mamata for seeking proof of Balakot air strike

Prakash Javadekar Monday criticised Mamata Banerjee for seeking evidence of the air strike by the IAF on terror camps at in and accused her and other opposition leaders of insulting the armed forces.

Javadekar also asserted that Narendra Modi wants to provide a "mazboot" (strong) government at the Centre, whereas leaders of opposition alliance like Banerjee and Mayawati want a "mazboor" (weak) government.

"The people of this country would never forgive them for doubting the armed forces of the country. In no other country the opposition questions the achievements of the armed forces," he said.

The was addressing a meeting of state BJP's intellectual cell at Bardhaman town in district.

Banerjee last week had demanded evidence of the pre-emptive strike on by the She also said the opposition parties want to know the details of the operation.

Banerjee, a prime mover of the anti-BJP front, in January had organised a mega opposition rally of 23 opposition parties at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground and had given the call to oust the from the Centre.

